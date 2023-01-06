NH Lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gimme 5

07-11-19-25-28

(seven, eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Lucky For Life

07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

Pick 4 Day

4-9-3-8

(four, nine, three, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-4-2

(nine, four, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000