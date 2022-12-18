PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:
10-16-17-24-40
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3
(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
02-12-13-36-37-42
(two, twelve, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
7-7, Wild: 6
(seven, seven; Wild: six)
7-9, Wild: 4
(seven, nine; Wild: four)
1-1-7, Wild: 6
(one, one, seven; Wild: six)
8-9-3, Wild: 4
(eight, nine, three; Wild: four)
3-8-7-8, Wild: 6
(three, eight, seven, eight; Wild: six)
1-1-4-3, Wild: 4
(one, one, four, three; Wild: four)
2-0-4-2-7, Wild: 6
(two, zero, four, two, seven; Wild: six)
7-0-5-0-9, Wild: 4
(seven, zero, five, zero, nine; Wild: four)
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000
01-04-17-24-28
(one, four, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000