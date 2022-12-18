PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash 5

10-16-17-24-40

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Cash4Life

02-15-25-43-49, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

02-12-13-36-37-42

(two, twelve, thirteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 2 Day

7-7, Wild: 6

(seven, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

7-9, Wild: 4

(seven, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

1-1-7, Wild: 6

(one, one, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-3, Wild: 4

(eight, nine, three; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

3-8-7-8, Wild: 6

(three, eight, seven, eight; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

1-1-4-3, Wild: 4

(one, one, four, three; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

2-0-4-2-7, Wild: 6

(two, zero, four, two, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

7-0-5-0-9, Wild: 4

(seven, zero, five, zero, nine; Wild: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000

Treasure Hunt

01-04-17-24-28

(one, four, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000