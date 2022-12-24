WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

9-2-6

(nine, two, six)

Hit 5

05-06-12-18-30

(five, six, twelve, eighteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Keno

04-06-08-14-15-28-30-31-34-35-36-37-38-46-47-53-56-61-68-69

(four, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine)

Match 4

08-11-19-24

(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $565,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000