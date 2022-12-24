WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
05-06-12-18-30
(five, six, twelve, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
04-06-08-14-15-28-30-31-34-35-36-37-38-46-47-53-56-61-68-69
(four, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-eight, sixty-nine)
08-11-19-24
(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four)
15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $565,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000