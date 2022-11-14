IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

18-20-24-32-39

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $153,500

Cash4Life

04-09-12-41-53, Cash Ball: 3

(four, nine, twelve, forty-one, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-05-13-20-22-30-36-40-42-44-45-50-58-65-69-71-73-77-78, BE: 78

(one, three, five, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-six, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-eight)

Daily Three-Midday

5-7-5, SB: 8

(five, seven, five; SB: eight)

Daily Three-Evening

1-7-1, SB:

(one, seven, one; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

9-9-9-4, SB: 8

(nine, nine, nine, four; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Evening

5-8-5-4, SB:

(five, eight, five, four; SB: zero)

Quick Draw Evening

03-04-08-15-17-23-24-25-26-28-38-40-42-59-61-63-70-75-78-79, BE: 38

(three, four, eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000