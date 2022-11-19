WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Hit 5

01-07-26-34-39

(one, seven, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

Keno

02-03-05-09-15-21-26-27-28-31-39-40-44-50-55-61-62-66-76-78

(two, three, five, nine, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

Match 4

04-06-08-16

(four, six, eight, sixteen)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000