WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-04-08-10-12-15
(three, four, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen)
4-5-7
(four, five, seven)
8-8-0-8
(eight, eight, zero, eight)
09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000