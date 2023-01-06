MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
01-12-21-22-32
(one, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
6-8-5-3
(six, eight, five, three)
4-7-5-5
(four, seven, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000