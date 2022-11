Click to copy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

02-26-28-31-33

(two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Lotto America

12-21-29-35-42, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

Pick 3

9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)

Powerball

01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000