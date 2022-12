Click to copy

Click to copy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

01-07-13-30-40, Lucky Ball: 3

(one, seven, thirteen, thirty, forty; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

06-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(six, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)