NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 22-24

(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

13-14-22-23-30, Lucky Ball: 3

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 24, Year: 91

(Month: six; Day: twenty-four; Year: ninety-one)

Pick 3

9-3-9

(nine, three, nine)

Pick 5

04-05-17-26-38

(four, five, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000