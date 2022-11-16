MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-05-10-19-21-24

(two, five, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2,550,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

06-20-23-25-29

(six, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Lotto Double Play

03-08-18-19-25-41

(three, eight, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, forty-one)

Lucky For Life

01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Poker Lotto

QH-AH-6C-2D-9D

(QH, AH, 6C, 2D, 9D)

Midday Daily 3

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Midday Daily 4

6-4-3-6

(six, four, three, six)

Daily 3

3-5-8

(three, five, eight)

Daily 4

3-2-8-8

(three, two, eight, eight)

Fantasy 5

04-12-22-28-32

(four, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

Keno

05-09-10-12-17-24-26-29-33-37-42-43-44-52-54-62-64-66-67-73-76-77

(five, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000