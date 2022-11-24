NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 2-10, White Balls: 23-25
(Red Balls: two, ten; White Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five)
20-21-24-34-37, Lucky Ball: 14
(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000
Month: 9, Day: 24, Year: 38
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-four; Year: thirty-eight)
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
07-09-15-16-28
(seven, nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000