MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

0-4-9, FB: 5

(zero, four, nine; FB: five)

Cash 3 Midday

4-8-3, FB: 2

(four, eight, three; FB: two)

Cash 4 Evening

0-7-4-9, FB: 5

(zero, seven, four, nine; FB: five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-3-9-1, FB: 2

(two, three, nine, one; FB: two)

Match 5

06-10-15-33-35

(six, ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $394,000

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000