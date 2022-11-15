MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-4-9, FB: 5
(zero, four, nine; FB: five)
4-8-3, FB: 2
(four, eight, three; FB: two)
0-7-4-9, FB: 5
(zero, seven, four, nine; FB: five)
2-3-9-1, FB: 2
(two, three, nine, one; FB: two)
06-10-15-33-35
(six, ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $394,000
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000