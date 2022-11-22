MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
13-20-27-38-39
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $795,000
03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
04-09-14-29-30
(four, nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000