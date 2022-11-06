MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-6-8, FB: 6
(three, six, eight; FB: six)
5-9-5, FB: 6
(five, nine, five; FB: six)
9-1-3-6, FB: 6
(nine, one, three, six; FB: six)
5-6-9-1, FB: 6
(five, six, nine, one; FB: six)
20-25-27-33-34
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
28-45-53-56-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000,000