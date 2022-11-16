IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
02-04-34-37-44
(two, four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
0-9-6, Fireball: 6
(zero, nine, six; Fireball: six)
5-9-5, Fireball: 1
(five, nine, five; Fireball: one)
4-8-0-0, Fireball: 8
(four, eight, zero, zero; Fireball: eight)
9-3-6-2, Fireball:
(nine, three, six, two; Fireball: zero)
20-25-26-34-41
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000