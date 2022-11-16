IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-04-34-37-44

(two, four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Pick Three-Midday

0-9-6, Fireball: 6

(zero, nine, six; Fireball: six)

Pick Three-Evening

5-9-5, Fireball: 1

(five, nine, five; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

4-8-0-0, Fireball: 8

(four, eight, zero, zero; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

9-3-6-2, Fireball:

(nine, three, six, two; Fireball: zero)

Lucky Day Lotto

20-25-26-34-41

(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Powerball

28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000