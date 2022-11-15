OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:
18-21-26-28-35
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
0-3-7
(zero, three, seven)
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000