OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

18-21-26-28-35

(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Lotto America

09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3

0-3-7

(zero, three, seven)

Powerball

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000