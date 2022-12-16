KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
14-16-19-30, Cash Ball: 17
(fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty; Cash Ball: seventeen)
09-18-20-27-28
(nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
6-4-7-8
(six, four, seven, eight)
3-2-8-2
(three, two, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000