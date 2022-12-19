PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
01-07-17-18-39
(one, seven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
13-40-44-48-49, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, forty, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
20-26-27-33-38-42
(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
1-8, Wild: 3
(one, eight; Wild: three)
3-8, Wild: 9
(three, eight; Wild: nine)
7-8-2, Wild: 3
(seven, eight, two; Wild: three)
4-7-6, Wild: 9
(four, seven, six; Wild: nine)
5-3-9-9, Wild: 3
(five, three, nine, nine; Wild: three)
3-9-4-5, Wild: 9
(three, nine, four, five; Wild: nine)
5-9-0-7-2, Wild: 3
(five, nine, zero, seven, two; Wild: three)
4-7-1-4-0, Wild: 9
(four, seven, one, four, zero; Wild: nine)
07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5
(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
10-21-25-27-28
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000