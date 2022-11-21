WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
1-8-6
(one, eight, six)
23-25-30-37-40
(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
02-05-06-08-17-18-23-26-29-30-31-33-34-36-39-42-44-49-79-80
(two, five, six, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, seventy-nine, eighty)
11-12-18-24
(eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000