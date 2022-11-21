WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

Hit 5

23-25-30-37-40

(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

02-05-06-08-17-18-23-26-29-30-31-33-34-36-39-42-44-49-79-80

(two, five, six, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

11-12-18-24

(eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000