OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto

04-37-40-41-43-46, Kicker: 6-6-3-9-3-7

(four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: six, six, three, nine, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2,800,000

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-8-0

(five, four, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-1-3

(five, one, one, three)

Pick 5 Evening

3-2-6-3-2

(three, two, six, three, two)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-7-5-3

(four, two, seven, five, three)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

04-16-17-28-33

(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000