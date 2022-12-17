OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-37-40-41-43-46, Kicker: 6-6-3-9-3-7
(four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: six, six, three, nine, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2,800,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
5-3-8
(five, three, eight)
1-6-7
(one, six, seven)
5-4-8-0
(five, four, eight, zero)
5-1-1-3
(five, one, one, three)
3-2-6-3-2
(three, two, six, three, two)
4-2-7-5-3
(four, two, seven, five, three)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000
04-16-17-28-33
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000