MT Lottery

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Big Sky Bonus

03-14-24-30, Bonus: 16

(three, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty; Bonus: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $9,391

Lotto America

04-10-25-34-50, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(four, ten, twenty-five, thirty-four, fifty; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31,090,000

Lucky For Life

10-12-23-32-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

07-37-55-65-67, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 5

(seven, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000