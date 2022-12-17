NH Lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Megabucks Plus

07-08-19-35-36, Megaball: 4

(seven, eight, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six; Megaball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,250,000

Pick 3 Day

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

Pick 3 Evening

4-2-8

(four, two, eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-8-4-4

(two, eight, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-6-9

(nine, two, six, nine)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000