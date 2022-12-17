CT Lottery

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

02-07-09-18-26

(two, seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-six)

Lucky For Life

08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14

(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Play3 Day

0-7-7, WB: 3

(zero, seven, seven; WB: three)

Play3 Night

1-6-0, WB: 4

(one, six, zero; WB: four)

Play4 Day

4-0-0-0, WB: 7

(four, zero, zero, zero; WB: seven)

Play4 Night

1-8-1-5, WB: 4

(one, eight, one, five; WB: four)

Powerball

33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000