MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-25-26-30, Bonus: 3
(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty; Bonus: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7,207
02-10-21-44-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
01-11-12-35-41
(one, eleven, twelve, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)