PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-15-21-31-42
(five, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $900,000
31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
04-10-19-22-32-38
(four, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
3-4, Wild: 1
(three, four; Wild: one)
0-3, Wild:
(zero, three; Wild: zero)
2-6-3, Wild: 1
(two, six, three; Wild: one)
3-2-5, Wild:
(three, two, five; Wild: zero)
1-9-4-1, Wild: 1
(one, nine, four, one; Wild: one)
4-4-7-9, Wild:
(four, four, seven, nine; Wild: zero)
3-5-1-9-6, Wild: 1
(three, five, one, nine, six; Wild: one)
3-8-6-6-7, Wild:
(three, eight, six, six, seven; Wild: zero)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
24-26-27-29-30
(twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000