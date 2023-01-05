ND Lottery

Click to copy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-09, White Balls: 3-17

(Red Balls: one, nine; White Balls: three, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

02-12-30-37-46, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2

(two, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-six; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

02-05-11-13-40, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, five, eleven, thirteen, forty; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Powerball

12-32-56-67-68, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirty-two, fifty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000