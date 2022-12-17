DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-12-16-40-49, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(seven, twelve, sixteen, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,040,000
08-12-36-39-47, Lucky Ball: 14
(eight, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
2-2-8-9
(two, two, eight, nine)
0-2-5-0
(zero, two, five, zero)
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000,000