CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
10-14-21-25-30
(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
2-9-2
(two, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000