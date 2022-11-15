Click to copy

Click to copy

CO Lottery

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

10-14-21-25-30

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

17-28-33-34-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

06-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000