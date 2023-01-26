ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 9-26, White Balls: 3-17
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-six; White Balls: three, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
09-15-28-47-49, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)