ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-26, White Balls: 3-17

(Red Balls: nine, twenty-six; White Balls: three, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

09-15-28-47-49, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(nine, fifteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

19-22-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 13

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)