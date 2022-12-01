NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-13, White Balls: 12-18

(Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, eighteen)

Lucky For Life

05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 28, Year: 56

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-eight; Year: fifty-six)

Pick 3

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Pick 5

08-20-21-24-29

(eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)