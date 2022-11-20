IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Quick Draw Midday

07-10-14-18-21-23-30-39-46-50-51-52-54-56-57-60-61-69-77-80, BE: 21

(seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: twenty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

1-9-2, SB: 5

(one, nine, two; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

8-5-4-1, SB: 5

(eight, five, four, one; SB: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000