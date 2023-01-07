MA Lottery

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

MassCash

07-13-14-24-29

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Megabucks Doubler

08-10-31-32-34-35, ST: 2

(eight, ten, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; ST: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2,700,000

Numbers Evening

0-6-6-6

(zero, six, six, six)

Numbers Midday

8-7-1-3

(eight, seven, one, three)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000