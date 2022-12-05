WA Lottery

Click to copy

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

Hit 5

10-21-22-28-33

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-06-08-19-21-22-26-29-30-36-51-55-61-62-65-66-72-74-76-77

(five, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)

Match 4

03-07-09-17

(three, seven, nine, seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000