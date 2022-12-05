WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
10-21-22-28-33
(ten, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
05-06-08-19-21-22-26-29-30-36-51-55-61-62-65-66-72-74-76-77
(five, six, eight, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
03-07-09-17
(three, seven, nine, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000