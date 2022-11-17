ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 5-07
(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
03-19-26-43-50, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(three, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,390,000
01-16-21-32-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93,000,000