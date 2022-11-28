WA Lottery

Click to copy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

Hit 5

09-14-26-32-34

(nine, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Keno

03-10-12-19-22-30-31-36-37-39-43-47-48-49-54-68-69-71-73-79

(three, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-nine)

Match 4

02-09-12-19

(two, nine, twelve, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000