CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Sunday:
03-11-14-17-27
(three, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven)
11-19-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000
0-3-3, WB: 5
(zero, three, three; WB: five)
6-0-3, WB: 9
(six, zero, three; WB: nine)
9-8-7-7, WB: 2
(nine, eight, seven, seven; WB: two)
1-3-6-7, WB: 6
(one, three, six, seven; WB: six)
Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000