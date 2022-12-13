NE Lottery

Click to copy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 7-23, White Balls: 1-07

(Red Balls: seven, twenty-three; White Balls: one, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

13-15-29-36-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 6, Day: 16, Year: 10

(Month: six; Day: sixteen; Year: ten)

Pick 3

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

Pick 5

03-12-21-30-36

(three, twelve, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

Powerball

16-31-50-55-61, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: nine; Power Play: four)