NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 7-23, White Balls: 1-07
(Red Balls: seven, twenty-three; White Balls: one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
13-15-29-36-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Month: 6, Day: 16, Year: 10
(Month: six; Day: sixteen; Year: ten)
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
03-12-21-30-36
(three, twelve, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
16-31-50-55-61, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: nine; Power Play: four)