MT Lottery

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Big Sky Bonus

02-04-05-24, Bonus: 5

(two, four, five, twenty-four; Bonus: five)

Estimated jackpot: $18,668

Lotto America

12-21-35-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Lucky For Life

05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Montana Cash

07-08-24-37-44

(seven, eight, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)