NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 8-22, White Balls: 17-25

(Red Balls: eight, twenty-two; White Balls: seventeen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

19-24-35-43-47, Lucky Ball: 5

(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 78

(Month: four; Day: one; Year: seventy-eight)

Pick 3

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

Pick 5

03-07-10-23-38

(three, seven, ten, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000