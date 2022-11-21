NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Red Balls: 8-22, White Balls: 17-25
(Red Balls: eight, twenty-two; White Balls: seventeen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
19-24-35-43-47, Lucky Ball: 5
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 78
(Month: four; Day: one; Year: seventy-eight)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
03-07-10-23-38
(three, seven, ten, twenty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000