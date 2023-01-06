GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-8-3
(two, eight, three)
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
0-5-6-4
(zero, five, six, four)
3-7-2-6
(three, seven, two, six)
8-6-1-5
(eight, six, one, five)
08-10-24-27-39, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
06-10-28-40-42
(six, ten, twenty-eight, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
7-3-6-2-5
(seven, three, six, two, five)
3-3-2-1-3
(three, three, two, one, three)
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000