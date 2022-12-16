OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
7-2-6-2
(seven, two, six, two)
7-7-3-4
(seven, seven, three, four)
6-5-4-6-6
(six, five, four, six, six)
1-8-1-7-3
(one, eight, one, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
05-18-22-31-33
(five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000