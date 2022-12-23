WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
02-05-15-19-27
(two, five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
01-03-04-14-16-17-20-21-23-28-29-30-32-47-61-62-63-65-73-76
(one, three, four, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-six)
01-11-17-23
(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000