WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

Hit 5

02-05-15-19-27

(two, five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

Keno

01-03-04-14-16-17-20-21-23-28-29-30-32-47-61-62-63-65-73-76

(one, three, four, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-six)

Match 4

01-11-17-23

(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000