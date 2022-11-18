NY Lottery

Click to copy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:

Take 5 Midday

04-05-14-33-37

(four, five, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Numbers Midday

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

Win 4 Midday

8-1-5-1

(eight, one, five, one)

Numbers Evening

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

Win 4 Evening

1-3-3-4

(one, three, three, four)

Take 5 Evening

09-10-12-17-24

(nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four)

Pick 10

04-08-09-10-11-12-16-24-25-26-32-33-34-49-57-67-68-74-78-79

(four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Cash4Life

31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3

(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000