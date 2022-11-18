NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-05-14-33-37
(four, five, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
1-5-7
(one, five, seven)
8-1-5-1
(eight, one, five, one)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
1-3-3-4
(one, three, three, four)
09-10-12-17-24
(nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-four)
04-08-09-10-11-12-16-24-25-26-32-33-34-49-57-67-68-74-78-79
(four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000