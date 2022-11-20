LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Easy 5

03-05-07-12-27

(three, five, seven, twelve, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Lotto

03-10-15-20-36-42

(three, ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Pick 3

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Pick 4

7-9-8-8

(seven, nine, eight, eight)

Pick 5

3-0-7-2-7

(three, zero, seven, two, seven)

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000