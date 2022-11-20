LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-05-07-12-27
(three, five, seven, twelve, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
03-10-15-20-36-42
(three, ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
7-9-8-8
(seven, nine, eight, eight)
3-0-7-2-7
(three, zero, seven, two, seven)
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000