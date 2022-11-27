AP NEWS
    Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

    By The Associated PressNovember 27, 2022 GMT

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:

    16-24-31-32-33-34-35-42-43-44-48-51-53-54-56-63-64-65-68-75, BE: 33

    (sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-five; BE: thirty-three)

