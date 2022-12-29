Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 12-20, White Balls: 7-08

(Red Balls: twelve, twenty; White Balls: seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

02-10-21-44-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Lucky For Life

07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8

(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Powerball

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000