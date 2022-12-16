SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

10-15-26-28-33, Power-Up: 10

(ten, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-5, FB: 9

(zero, eight, five; FB: nine)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-5, FB:

(zero, two, five; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-3-0, FB: 9

(zero, seven, three, zero; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-9-1, FB:

(four, two, nine, one; FB: zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000