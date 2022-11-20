Click to copy

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 8-21, White Balls: 1-24

(Red Balls: eight, twenty-one; White Balls: one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lotto America

09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,440,000

Lucky For Life

01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000