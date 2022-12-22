AZ Lottery

Click to copy

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Pick 3

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

Fantasy 5

07-12-18-30-38

(seven, twelve, eighteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $268,000

The Pick

23-28-29-32-35-44

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000

Triple Twist

03-06-22-32-33-40

(three, six, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000